Newlyweds Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra pose with CMs Kejriwal, Mann

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

On Monday evening the newly married couple arrived in Delhi and received a warm welcome at the airport.

Post their marriage ceremony, several pictures and videos of the festivities went viral on social media.

In one such picture, the newly married couple is seen posing with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Taking to Instagram, Aam Aadmi Party dropped the picture on their official page and wished Raghav and Parineeti for the new beginnings.

AAP wrote, “Best wishes from AAP family to our MP @raghavchadha88 & @parineetichopra for the new beginnings. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

In another viral video from the marriage, the AAP MP is seen enjoying the dhol beats along with Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

Apart from the CMs, former tennis player Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!



Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. pic.twitter.com/M1xQ8BIHLt — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 25, 2023

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating when they were studying in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

