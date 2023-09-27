Alia Bhatt to star in Vasan Bala’s 'Jigra'

By Express News Service

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in a Vasan Bala film. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine, the film’s announcement video was shared by the makers on Tuesday. The film is titled 'Jigra'.

From the announcement video, it seems like the film is about a sister who would go to any lengths to protect her brother. The anime-style video shows Alia standing in the middle of a road with neon hoardings behind. She is wearing a short and trousers and holding a backpack.

A voiceover from the actor is heard: “Dekh mujhe. Meri rakhi pehenta haina tu? Tu mere protection mei hai. Tujhe main kuch bhi hone nahi dungi. Kabhi bhi. (Look at me. You wear my rakhi right? You are under my protection. I won’t let anything happen to you. Ever).”

Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasan_bala and produced by @dharmamovies & @EternalSunProd . From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. pic.twitter.com/ZB18lMvxSe — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 26, 2023

Jigra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 27, 2024.

