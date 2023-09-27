Home Entertainment Hindi

'A prayer heard': Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcome their firstborn girl Raabiyaa, share photos

The actor, who tied the knot with the politician in February, announced her pregnancy in June.

Published: 27th September 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcome their firstborn Raabiyaa

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcome their firstborn Raabiyaa

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Swara Bhasker and politician-husband Fahad Ahmad have become parents to a baby girl.

The baby was born on Saturday and the couple has named her Raabiyaa.

Bhasker, known for films such as "Nil Battey Sannata" and "Veere Di Wedding", shared the news on her official Instagram page.

"A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world," the actor wrote alongside a photograph featuring her, Ahmad and the newborn.

Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, also shared the same post.

The actor, who tied the knot with the politician in February, announced her pregnancy in June.

See photos shared on the couple's Instagram Stories:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swara Bhasker Fahad Ahmad Swara Bhasker baby

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp