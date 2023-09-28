Khushi Kapoor turns heads at Paris Fashion Week in all-Dior look

By ANI

MUMBAI: Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to come up with her debut film 'The Archies', is already making waves at Paris Fashion Week.

Producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughter attended Dior's Ready To Wear Spring Summer 24 showcase held in the fashion capital of the world wearing an all-Dior look.

Also gracing the show were actresses Anya Taylor Joy, Yara Shahidi, producer and actress Charlize Theron, actor Robert Pattinson, and professional tennis player Emma Raducanu. Also present on the red carpet were popular singers Rosalía and Jeesu along with Thai superstars Mile and Apo.

Sharing her excitement, Khushi said in a statement, "I am thrilled to attend Dior's Ready To Wear Spring Summer 24 show here in Paris at fashion week. I have always associated the fashion house with timeless elegance in a chic avatar and this collection personifies just that. This is my first time at Paris Fashion Week and it's been an amazing experience to be around such incredible names in the world of fashion and beyond and the overall energy here. Thank you to the lovely Dior family and I wish to be back soon."

— charlize theron opens the dior j’adore exhibition in paris during paris fashion week. pic.twitter.com/iv8ytj8qwE — charlize theron daily (@dailytheron) September 26, 2023

On the work front, Khushi will appear in 'The Archies' which is also the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda Naveli.

The film also stars Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja.

Recently, the gang of the Archies, took to the streets of Mumbai to make the announcement of the release date.

‘The Archies’, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

‘The Archies’ is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on December 7.

