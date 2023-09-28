Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan to star in a series

By Express News Service

Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese and Gouri G Kishan are headlining Disney+ Hotstar’s new web series, Love Under Construction. Written and directed by Vaashi-fame Vishnu G Raghav, the show went on floors on Wednesday. It is produced by M Renjith of Rejaputhra Visual Media.

Love Under Construction also stars Anand Manmadhan, Kiran Peethambaran, Saheer Mohammed, Ganga Meera, Ann Saleem, Thankam Mohan, and Manjusree Nair. Ajay David Kachappilly serves as the cinematographer and music is by Govind Sundar.

Disney+ Hotstar made their Malayalam web series debut earlier this year with the investigative thriller, Kerala Crime Files. Master Peace, starring Sharafudheen and Nithya Menen, Nithin Renji Panicker’s Madhuvidhu, and 1000+ Babies, starring Rahman and Neena Gupta, are some of the streamer’s other upcoming Malayalam shows.

