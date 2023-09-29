Animal teaser: Toxic parenting, gangsters, and stylised violence

By Express News Service

As announced earlier, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal dropped the film’s teaser on Thursday. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.

Animal’s teaser starts with Rashmika’s Geetanjali asking Ranbir if he wants to become a father. When Ranbir says he does, Geetanjali says she hopes he won’t be like his own father, played by Anil Kapoor. We then see Ranbir defending his father, although the visuals clearly tell a different story. With a lot of violence and action, the rest of the teaser conveys how a traumatic childhood and reckless parenting have made Ranbir’s character the animal he is.

With T Series backing the film, Animal is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1. Tripti Dimri also plays a prominent role in the film. Animal is set to release in multiple languages.

