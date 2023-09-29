Turned producer to tell stories that evoke emotions: Alia Bhatt

By Express News Service

Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her production venture Jigra in which she will also be seen playing the title role, says she turned producer to tell stories that evoke emotions and leave an impact.Alia launched her own production company named Eternal Sunshine Productions in early 2019.

Her first film as a producer was Darlings, which was released in 2020 and also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in the lead.With Jigra being her second production, Alia said: “I believe stories are everywhere, and stories are everything! I turned producer with Eternal Sunshine to tell some of these stories, ones that evoke emotions and leave an impact.”

The actress said: “Our first production, Darlings got so much love that it was exciting and overwhelming at the same time. And just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production—Jigra, a beautiful story of courage, passion and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive.”

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala. The film is slated to release on September 27, next year. From the announcement video, it seems like the film is about a sister who would go to any lengths to protect her brother. The anime-style video shows Alia standing in the middle of a road with neon hoardings behind.

A voiceover from the actor is heard: “Dekh mujhe. Meri rakhi pehenta haina tu? Tu mere protection mei hai. Tujhe main kuch bhi hone nahi dungi. Kabhi bhi. (Look at me. You wear my rakhi right? You are under my protection. I won’t let anything happen to you. Ever.).”The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt and Somen Mishra. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

