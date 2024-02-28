Rajinikanth & Sajid Nadiadwala team up for a pan-India film

Actor Rajinikanth and Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala are teaming up for a new pan-India project. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) broke the news along with a picture of the duo posing together.

‘‘It’s a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!’’ reads the caption of the post. Other details of the project including the title, director, cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Sajid Nadiadwala is best known for producing films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Anjaana Anjaani, 83, Heropanti, and Satyaprem Ki Katha among others.

He has also directed the Salman Khan-starrer Kick, besides turning writer for films like Heropanti 2, Housefull and Housefull 2. He will soon be releasing Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion and Housefull 5.

Rajinikanth was last seen in an extended cameo role in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Up next, he has Vettaiyan with director TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim-fame.

After wrapping it up, the superstar will be joining hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for an actioner, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.