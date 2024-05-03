Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly 'LLB 3' begins

The shoot for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom comedy, Jolly LLB 3, commenced on Thursday. The upcoming film’s previous installments Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017) were headlined by Arshad and Akshay, respectively. In both films, Saurabh Shukla was seen playing the role of Judge Tripathi.

While the original Jolly LLB was about Arshad’s Jagdish Tyagi, Jolly LLB 2 featured Akshay as Jagdishwar Mishra.

Akshay was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Tiger Shroff, while Arshad was last seen in the Voot series Asur.