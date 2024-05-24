Heeramandi actor Rajat Kaul joins Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force

Actor Rajat Kaul, who played the role of Iqbal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, will be seen next in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming aerial actioner Sky Force, the makers announced on Thursday. The film is based on ‘India’s first and deadliest air strike’, and is directed by Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Kapur. It also stars Veer Pahariya in a pivotal role.

Earlier, an announcement video for the film was unveiled with a glimpse into its world as Sky Force is set around the events happening in the 1960s with growing tensions between India and Pakistan. It featured an original clip of Lal Bahadur Shastri wherein he can be seen saying: “talwar ki nok par, ya atom bomb ke darr se, koi hamare desh ko jhukana chahe, dabana chahe, ye desh hamara dabne wala nahi hai (If somebody wants to threaten us with a sword or an atom bomb…our country won’t be subdued).”

The film is slated to release on October 2 this year, which marks the birth anniversary of both Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Rajat Kaul is known for playing prominent roles in films like Pathaan (2023), Ragini MMS (2011) and he has starred in some web-shows like Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), Special Ops (2020). Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.