Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will soon make her film debut in a thriller, produced by Jar Pictures.

Expressing her excitement over bagging the project, the Choti Sarrdarni (2019-22) actor said, “I am thrilled to be collaborating with Jar Pictures for my big screen debut in this thrilling drama. Producer Ajay G. Rai saw potential in me for the role. Following several rounds of auditions, he was convinced.”

The film is scheduled to commence shooting later this year.