Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' touches Rs 400 crore mark at global box office

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21.

Published: 02nd January 2024 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

A shot from Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki.'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki" has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in gross worldwide collection, the makers said on Tuesday.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind "Dunki", shared that the movie has grossed Rs 400.40 crore globally.

"Our Banda and his ullu de patthe are reaching new heights at the Box Office with your endless love," the production banner posted on Instagram.

"Dunki", based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

