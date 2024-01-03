Sunil Grover starrer crime-comedy series 'Sunflower' to get second season

By Express News Service

Sunil Grover starrer crime-comedy series Sunflower will be getting a second season. Created by Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, the show also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni.

The series revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower, featuring an array of quirky characters.

In the upcoming season, the cast from season 1 will reprise their roles: Sunil Grover as Sonu Singh, Mukul Chaddha as Mr. Ahuja, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, and Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe.

Speaking about the series, showrunner Vikas Bahl said, “ With the upcoming second season, we aim to elevate this suspenseful murder mystery to new heights. Viewers can anticipate more layers, more intrigue, and a deeper exploration of the beloved characters, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and numerous twists.” The release date of season 2 of Sunflower is still under wraps. It will stream on ZEE5.

