Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to go on floors in March

By Express News Service

The third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is set to go on floors in March, 2024, as per reports. The film’s producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee, along with lead actor Kartik Aaryan recently met for a discussion regarding the horror comedy.

A statement from the makers read, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to delve deeper into this mysterious world, weaving together laughter, suspense, and entertainment in a way that has become synonymous with the franchise.”

Director Anees Bazmee said, “In the previous instalment, Rooh Baba became the most loved character, and it’s going to be an exciting challenge to make it even better for the audiences to enjoy. This film is my next immediate directorial and the focus is on crafting a gripping narrative.” Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Tabu and Kiara Advani apart from Kartik, was a success at the box office.

