Katrina Kaif on Vijay Sethupathi’s acting approach

Actor Katrina Kaif, who will soon be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, recently spoke about meeting the Jawan actor for the first time and his “unique way” of approaching scenes.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Katrina said, “Our first meeting was all three of us (Katrina, Vijay and Sriram Raghavan) together in a room and I had recently seen a picture of Vijay Sir and he had full white hair and a white beard. So, when I entered the office, I didn’t know what to expect and when I saw him like this I said “oh wow” that’s a different look.”

“The minute Vijay sir started speaking about the scene it was fascinating, I just thought that this is the person who uses things in such a unique way and Sriram Sir has a very unique take on everything he does,” she added.

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, Tamil and Hindi, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also be seen in cameos. The film will also introduce Pari, a child actor. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal. It will be released in theatres on January 12.



