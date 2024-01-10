'Greek God' of Bollywood turns 50! Celebrating Hrithik Roshan's most electrifying performances

Anna Mariam Ittyerah By

Online Desk

Often hailed as Bollywood's 'Greek God', Hrithik Roshan has left an unforgettable mark on not just the film industry but also in our lives. His chiseled looks, enigmatic dance moves, versatility in acting, and charisma have left many of us (especially the ladies) in awe. As the actor turns 50 today, let's delve into some of Hrithik's finest cinematic performances reminding us why he stands tall as a beacon of unparalleled charm and skill.

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000): The debut role which made him a star overnight. Given that Hrithik also had to play a double role, the pressure must have been intense. From the sweet and cute Rohit to the charismatic Raj, the actor nailed both roles. Let's not forget the sizzling chemistry between him and his co-star Ameesha Patel in the number 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' as well as his electrifying dance prowess which was unveiled in the iconic song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena.'

Koi... Mil Gaya (2003): Almost every '90s kid's first sci-fi film had to be this! The story revolves around a mentally disabled youngster who unwittingly summons aliens and encounters one extra-terrestrial being. This film won all major accolades upon its release, with multiple Best Actor awards going to Hrithik. How can it not? From the bullying scenes to the friendship between Rohit and Jadoo, Hrithik proved that he can bring sensitivity and warmth to his characters, thus establishing him as a versatile actor.

Lakshya (2004): Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film portrayed Hrithik in the role of Karan Shergill, a young man who undergoes a transformative journey from aimlessness to finding his purpose. Lakshya not only depicted his evolution as an actor but also received praise for its realistic display of the challenges faced by youths who are still figuring out their purpose in life. The song 'Main Aisa Kyun Hoon' served as a rhythmic narrative, making the dance not just a performance but a visual storytelling device.

Dhoom 2 (2006): Have you ever rooted for the villain in a movie? I have because of Hrithik's effortless charisma in this film. His character Mr A (Aryan Singh) was undoubtedly suave and I don't think anyone else could have pulled it off. Additionally, Hrithik's magnetic presence elevated the movie's energy to new heights in the song 'Dhoom Again.' The electrifying synergy between his moves and the song's pulsating rhythm sure did leave a mark in the industry.

Jodha Akbar (2008): In Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus, Hrithik played Emperor Akbar while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed the character of his on-screen wife Jodhaa in this royal love story. In an interview, Gowariker said the reason he picked Hrithik was because the actor had the “regal bearing and physique” to portray a king. But I think this was one of Hrithik's finest performances due to his body language, another win which is rarely done right in a historical drama.

Guzaarish (2010): This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial stands as a testament to the actor's ability to portray intense and emotionally charged characters. Guzaarish is the third film to feature Hrithik opposite Aishwarya Rai and here too they nailed the chemistry. In this film, we see Hrithik playing the role of Ethan Mascarenhas, a paralyzed magician-turned-radio jockey who seeks legal permission for euthanasia. His nuanced performance garnered critical acclaim for portraying complex emotions such as despair, acceptance and hope.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): In the road-trip drama film, Hrithik essayed the role of a hardworking businessman stuck in the rat race. Eventually, he learns that life is about enjoying the simple joys and holding your dear ones close. The famous 'Senorita' number sees him and his co-stars lighting up the screen with an electrifying dance sequence which almost every annual day program in schools tries to deliver. But can we match their vibrant moves and infectious energy? Nope!

Agneepath (2012): A modern-day adaptation of the 1990 film of the same name, 'Agneepath' showcased Hrithik's versatility as he took on the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, originally portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan. The actor's intense performance, coupled with the film's dark and gripping narrative, garnered praise. Critics even considered his performance to be superior to that of Big B's in the original film.

Kaabil (2017): A well-made romantic action thriller in my opinion. Revenge is a dish best served blind and Hrithik delivers as a visually impaired Rohan. The actor shows us that he can be both -- a doting husband and a menacing killer machine. He delivers a wide range of emotions dynamically from the agonizing pain and horror of finding out his wife is dead, to the subtle threats he aims at his enemies, and feigning innocence when the cops arrive.

Super 30 (2019): In this biographical drama, Hrithik underwent a remarkable transformation to portray the real-life mathematics educator Anand Kumar. The film revolves around the teacher's efforts to provide quality education to underprivileged students aspiring for the highly competitive IIT entrance exams. Although I had a problem with his appearance in a darker shade, the film was touching due to Hrithik's sincere performance in capturing Kumar's essence thereby earning him accolades.

