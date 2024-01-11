Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's 'Metro...In Dino' release date postponed

By ANI

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming anthology film 'Metro...In Dino' on Thursday announced the film's new release date.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a post in which they captioned, "#MetroInDino gets a new release date. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now release on 13th September 2024."

'Metro..In Dino' will now be hitting theatres on September 13, 2024.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles.

Earlier, the film was slated to hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

He will also be directing 'Aashiqui 3' which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

