Atlee praises Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif for 'Merry Christmas'

Published: 12th January 2024 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathy & Katrina Kaif in 'Merry Christmas'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Director Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas,' was released in theatres today.

Director Atlee, known for directing Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan,' has praised the performances of actors Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif.

Taking to his X account, Atlee wrote, "#MerryChristmas! I've been waiting to write this one. My favourite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller."

He added, "@VijaySethuOffl, you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was woowwwwww. You're always an inspiration; keep inspiring us with such lovely films. Love you na @KatrinaKaifFB's work is stunning. #shriramraghavn, sir, what a film! It's a pure classic, written all over it. Add a blockbuster feather to your cap, sir."

'Merry Christmas', helmed by Sriram Raghavan, stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The makers on Wednesday night hosted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai.

Several big B-town celebs marked their presence at the star-studded premiere.

Vicky Kaushal was also present to support his wife, Katrina.

The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand and posing in front of paparazzi stationed at the event.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. 

