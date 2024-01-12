Home Entertainment Hindi

Riteish Deshmukh to play antagonist in Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' 

The upcoming movie is the sequel to the 2018 film "Raid" which saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

Published: 12th January 2024 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn's "Raid 2", the makers announced on Friday.

The upcoming movie is the sequel to the 2018 film "Raid" which saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

Deshmukh, known for movies such as "Housefull" series, "Dhamaal" and "Ek Villain", will play the role of the antagonist in the movie.

"Get ready for a face-off! Riteish Deshmukh takes on the role of the antagonist in 'Raid 2'," T-Series posted on Instagram.

Raj Kumar Gupta, who helmed the first "Raid" film, is returning to the director's chair for the follow-up, which will also feature actor Vaani Kapoor.

"Raid 2" is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The production of the movie is underway and it will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Riteish Deshmukh Ajay Devgn Raid 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp