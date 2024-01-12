Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' is benchmark for filmmakers like me: Anurag Kashyap

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Friday showered praise on actor Vikrant Massey's recently released film '12th Fail'.

Taking to Instagram, Anurag shared a poster of '12th Fail' and penned a long note.

He wrote, "Probably the best mainstream film I've seen in 2023 @vidhuvinodchoprafilms at the age of 71, has crafted a masterpiece out of a simple story of an adamant man wanting to be more than what life gives him. He goes and takes what he wants and how."

He added, "What amazed me about the film is how he breaks all conventions of mainstream and has scenes done in simple long shots--the crowd scenes of Mukherji Nagar, which feel like the camera just happened to watch the story unfold without disturbing the atmosphere."

"It just felt like we were fly on the wall witnessing the film unfold. The sparse background score is something that mainstream cinema always shies from. The faith the filmmaker has in himself, his actors and his storytelling is that he doesn't use the BGM to manipulate the audience or the emotions. A filmmaker at the peak of his storytelling and at this age. It means I have hope too."

"A new benchmark has been set by VVC for filmmakers like me who have been feeling a bit lost. Kudos to the whole team, who I don't know, and all the actors. Especially @vikrantmassey @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar @anantvjoshi and the cinematographer Ranga, the production designer, and the music directors and writers. I have met Manoj and I've read the book but I never could have seen it how VVC saw it."

He concluded, "It's on Hotstar and a must-watch. I was unlucky to find time to see it in cinemas but saw it on my screen so do give this film a shot. I love you, VVC for inspiring me. May you never really grow up and always be the troublesome brat that you are even at 71. Just a big hug and love to you. And I am ready to #restart."

'12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working on the film, Vikrant told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others

'12th Fail,' helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was released in theatres on October 27 and faced a clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas'.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Friday showered praise on actor Vikrant Massey's recently released film '12th Fail'. Taking to Instagram, Anurag shared a poster of '12th Fail' and penned a long note. He wrote, "Probably the best mainstream film I've seen in 2023 @vidhuvinodchoprafilms at the age of 71, has crafted a masterpiece out of a simple story of an adamant man wanting to be more than what life gives him. He goes and takes what he wants and how."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added, "What amazed me about the film is how he breaks all conventions of mainstream and has scenes done in simple long shots--the crowd scenes of Mukherji Nagar, which feel like the camera just happened to watch the story unfold without disturbing the atmosphere." "It just felt like we were fly on the wall witnessing the film unfold. The sparse background score is something that mainstream cinema always shies from. The faith the filmmaker has in himself, his actors and his storytelling is that he doesn't use the BGM to manipulate the audience or the emotions. A filmmaker at the peak of his storytelling and at this age. It means I have hope too." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) "A new benchmark has been set by VVC for filmmakers like me who have been feeling a bit lost. Kudos to the whole team, who I don't know, and all the actors. Especially @vikrantmassey @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar @anantvjoshi and the cinematographer Ranga, the production designer, and the music directors and writers. I have met Manoj and I've read the book but I never could have seen it how VVC saw it." He concluded, "It's on Hotstar and a must-watch. I was unlucky to find time to see it in cinemas but saw it on my screen so do give this film a shot. I love you, VVC for inspiring me. May you never really grow up and always be the troublesome brat that you are even at 71. Just a big hug and love to you. And I am ready to #restart." '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. On working on the film, Vikrant told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin." The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others '12th Fail,' helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was released in theatres on October 27 and faced a clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas'. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp