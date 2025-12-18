Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound shortlisted for Oscars

The Oscars shortlist was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, USA, and Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been shortlisted by the Academy, in the category for Best International Feature Film. The film is India's official entry to the Oscar.
Homebound has become the first film in just two years to be shortlisted for the Oscars, after Pan Nalin's The Last Film Show. If nominated it will become the first film since Ashutosh Gowarikar's Lagaan (2001) to be nominated for the Oscars.
The story of the film follows two friends' whose journey home becomes an eventful, life-changing journey. Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor lead the cast of the film.
The film was based on a New York Times article A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway by Basharat Peer.
Karan Johar is producing the film under his Dharma Productions banner. Martin Scorsese is serving as an executive producer on the film.