Oscar-shortlisted short Anuja to stream on Netflix

Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja will make its streaming debut on Netflix, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday, although the exact release date for the film is still under wraps.

Directed by Adam J Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai, it tells a hopeful tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion.

Anuja has the backing of Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp, Devananda Graves, Michael Graves, Ksheetij Saini and Alexandra Blaney.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anita Bhatia are on board as executive producers. Co-executive producers include Archana Jain, Susan MacLaury, Albie Hecht.