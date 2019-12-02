Home Entertainment Kannada

Charan Raj to score music for James starring Puneeth Rajkumar

The film starring Puneeth Rajkumar, helmed by Chethan Kumar, is the first time the actor, director and music composer are coming together.

Charan Raj along with the actor, Kishore Pathikonda, and Chethan Kumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

James starring Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Chethan Kumar, will now have music composer Charan Raj coming on board. This is the first-time the actor, director, and music director are joining hands for a film. Charan Raj first came to limelight with Hemanth M Rao’s Godhi Banna Sadharna Myakattu, and followed it with Pushpaka Vimana.

The music director became a brand for his unique compositions in the Shivarajkumar-starrer Tagaru, directed by Suri. Every track from this film became a chartbuster, and is still a favourite among music lovers. He worked in Puneeth’s first production venture, Kavaludaari, and is now getting an opportunity to compose for the Power Star in James.

For Chethan, who has also established himself as a popular lyricist, it will be interesting to see the kind of feel the duo bring to the action-packed commercial drama. With the three of them coming together, the viewers, especially the fans of Puneeth Rajkumar, can expect a sensational album to come up.

James, produced by Kishore Pathikonda, is now in the pre-production work, and is likely to start rolling in 2020. Puneeth Rajkumar, who is currently shooting for Santhosh Ananddraam’s Yuvarathnnaa, is gearing up to start shooting for James in mid-January.

