Gandugali Madakari Nayaka muhurat held at Chitradurga on December 2; official launch on December 6

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The commencement of Darshan-starrer Gandugali Madakari Nayaka will take place at Chitradurga on December 2, and the official launch of the film will be held in Bengaluru on December 6. Keeping in view the history of the last Palegara from Chitradurga, a traditional muhurat will be held on Monday.



Producer Rockline Venkatesh, along with director Rajendra Singh Babu, Challenging Star Darshan and others, will take part in a special pooja to be held at the famous Shri Barageramma and Ekanatheshwari Temple, and to seek the goddesses’ blessings.

It is said that Madakari Nayaka and warriors of the 15th century were regular visitors to this temple, and took the blessing of these deities. The crew will then head to the famous Madakari Nayaka circle in Chitradurga, where they will pay homage in front of the statue. They will later pay a visit to Muruga Rajendra Mata, and seek the blessings of the Swamiji. Besides senior actors Srinivas Murthy and Doddanna, technicians and art directors from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai will also attend the muhurat event. The historical drama is based on a novel written by B L Venu.

The director has also collected information from various other historians for Gandugali Madakari Nayaka. The music is being composed by well-known music director, Hamsalekha, while DOP Ashok Kashyap will handle the camera work. The production house, which is finalising on the rest of the cast, plans to shoot the film in Chitradurga, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Rajasthan.