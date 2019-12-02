Tanya Hope to appear in her first music video, Maramman Disco, with rapper All Ok

By Express News Service

Tanya Hope, known as the Basanni girl of Sandalwood, will soon be seen in a music video. She will be showing off her dance moves in Maramman Disco (MD), created by Kannada rapper Alok, who is popularly known as All Ok. This will be his 21st musical outing.



With Tanya Hope as the female lead, this is going to be a party track representing new-age indie music, says the singer, actor, and producer, who is excited to team up with the actor. Alok said her performance in the song, Basanni Ba, from Yajamana caught his attention, and he felt that she was the right fit for the single.

“I made her listen to Marramman Disco. She loved it and decided to sign up for her first music video,” said Alok, who is planning a pan-India release. “This will be the first Kannada indie music to be released in four languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Maramman Disco. Along with Tennis Krishna, the song will have more than seven artistes making a guest appearance. It will be a pucca party number, and will be a treat to all party animals for the New Year,” he added.