Director Duniya Vijay shoots a realistic climax for Salaga

The actor-director has shot major action sequences amid the crowd thronging the annual Kadalekai Parishe event in Bengaluru.

A scene shot at Kadalekai Parishe

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Duniya Vijay, who is making his foray into direction with Salaga, has managed to film a realistic climax. He has shot it at the Kadalekai Parishe, one of the biggest events held in Basavanagudi in the last week of November every year. 

Pictures from the film sets show that the sequences were shot in midst of a huge crowd at the groundnut fair, for which the makers used six cameras. According to the filmmaker, Srikanth, it is going to be a first-of-its-kind climax shot in the Kannada film industry, which will leave a lasting impression among the viewers.

Duniya Vijay

“The first day of the groundnut mela was attended by 50-60,000 people, followed with 30,000 people on the second day. We also had 2,000 junior artistes participating in the shoot. Watching the director taking the shots for the action climax sequences choreographed by action fight masters Vinod and Vijay will give us goosebumps,” said Srikanth, adding that it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, MLA Ravi Subramanya, corporator Ramesh, and his friends.

“We should also give credit to Vijay, who took a lot of risks to shoot in the midst of a huge crowd. The entire shot was filled with groundnuts, and actors Vijay and Dhananjay, and so many other people. It will be a visual treat,” he added.

The team has completed six days of shooting for the climax, out of the total 10 days marked for the schedule.

“Since we were interrupted by rain over the last few days, we will be resuming the climax schedule from Thursday, for which we will recreate a set-up similar to that at Kadalekai Parishe,” he said.

Around 90 per cent of the shooting for Salaga has been completed, and the team has started dubbing for the film.

“A making video of the film’s climax will be unveiled on December 15,” mentioned Srikanth, who is looking to release it in February, on the same date that Vijay’s Duniya was released.

Salaga’s dialogues have been written by Masti, while music and cinematography are by Charan Raj and Shiva Seena, respectively. The film features Sanjana Anand as the female lead, along with Achyuth Rao, Sudhi, Triveni Rao, and Yash Shetty as part of the cast.

