Pavan forays into acting with Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Narayan’s second son, Pavan, is making his acting debut with Muthu-Rathna. After gaining experience in his father’s production house for 10 years, he has now decided to face the camera.

The film, to be made by debutant director Srikanth Hunsur, comes with a long list of freshers.

“Initially, there was a fear about whether I could face the camera, and whether I would be able to emote in front of so many people. In spite of being an actor-director’s son, I realised that I should get the nuances of acting, and got trained at Abhinaya Taranga, which has boosted by confidence,” says the newcomer, who has been part of 30 theatre plays.

Even though Muthu-Rathna marks his debut as a hero, Pavan’s first stint in acting begins with Santhosh Ananddram’s upcoming directorial, Yuvarathnaa.

The film, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, features Pavan in the role of a college student. “There is a lot of difference between being part of a cast, and playing the lead,” says Pavan, who will start shooting from December 9. Joining him will be actor Anjana, who plays the heroine.

The latter has made her presence felt on the small screen in a Tamil serial, and Muthu-Rathna will mark her Kannada debut. Loki, who has been a keyboard player with music director Hamsalekha for 10 years, will be composing the music, while newcomer Krishna will handle the camera.