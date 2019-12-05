I don’t think I can do television: Darshan

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Reports of Challenging Star Darshan making his television debut next year, as the host of a popular show, has been doing the rounds over the past few days. When asked about this, the actor states with a laugh,

“I can’t act on both platforms. I currently enjoy acting for the big screen, which I don’t think I can do on television.”

This clearly states that the Challenging Star will not be joining the bandwagon of Kannada stars juggling small screen and cinema.

The actor, who is busy with a handful of projects, is currently gearing up for the release of Odeya, slated to hit theatres on December 12. The film will be his third collaboration with director MD Shridhar, after Porki and Bulbul.

The actor is also busy shooting for Tharun Sudhir’s directorial Roberrt, which resumed in Mysuru today.

Besides this, he is also preparing for his role of Palegaara for Gandugali Madakari Nayaka. The film, directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and produced by Rockline Venkatesh, commenced on December 2 at Chitradurga, with an official launch taking place on December 6. Darshan has also given a green signal to director Prakash Jayaram. The actor-director duo will collaborate after Tarak.