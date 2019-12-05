Home Entertainment Kannada

I don’t think I can do television: Darshan

Darshan, who is busy with a handful of projects, is currently gearing up for the release of Odeya,  slated to hit theatres on December 12.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Darshan

Sandalwood actor Darshan (Photo | EPS)

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Reports of Challenging Star Darshan making his television debut next year, as the host of a popular show, has been doing the rounds over the past few days. When asked about this, the actor states with a laugh,

“I can’t act on both platforms. I currently enjoy acting for the big screen, which I don’t think I can do on television.”

This clearly states that the Challenging Star will not be joining the bandwagon of Kannada stars juggling small screen and cinema. 

ALSO READ: Shivanna and Darshan launching my first film is a big moment, says Dhruwan

The actor, who is busy with a handful of projects, is currently gearing up for the release of Odeya,  slated to hit theatres on December 12. The film will be his third collaboration with director MD Shridhar, after Porki and Bulbul.  

The actor is also busy shooting for Tharun Sudhir’s directorial Roberrt, which resumed in Mysuru today.

Besides this, he is also preparing for his role of Palegaara for Gandugali Madakari Nayaka. The film, directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and produced by Rockline Venkatesh, commenced on December 2 at Chitradurga, with an official launch taking place on December 6. Darshan has also given a green signal to director Prakash Jayaram. The actor-director duo will collaborate after Tarak. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Video
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp