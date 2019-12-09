'Gaalipata' sequel gets a flying start

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The shooting of Yogaraj Bhat’s directorial, Gaalipata, started amid much bonhomie in and around Kudremukh and Kalasa on December 2.

The shooting began with a romantic song sequence, and we have got hold of a few stills from the romantic comedy-drama featuring Ganesh and Vaibhavi Shandilya in the lead roles.

The track is set against green and natural surroundings, and the theme of romance is expressed with red and white costumes.

The multi-starrer, produced by Ramesh Reddy of Nathicharami fame, features a host of actors, including Diganth, Pawan Kumar and senior actor Anant Nag, along with Samyuktha Menon and Sharmiela Mandre. They will be joining the team this week to shoot the talkie portions.

The crew, who has made a temporary camp in Kudremukh, and this particular schedule will go on till January 8. Ganesh and Yogaraj Bhat, who gave the blockbuster, Mungaru Male, are coming together for the fourth time.

The film is said to be a franchise of Gaalipata, which was made in 2008, but it will not be a continuation of the previous film. However, the makers are going with a similar theme and romantic genre. It has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pataje.