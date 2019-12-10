Farmer and Bigg Boss winner Shashikumar turns hero

By Express News Service

Shashikumar, the agriculturist who won Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6, will be making his acting debut with the movie, Mehabooba. He will be facing the arc lights under the direction of Anup Antony, who is also making his directorial debut with the film. The movie, said to be a romantic love story, will be produced by Prasanna Sreenivas of Neer Dose fame.

Made under the banner of Skandda Entertainment, Mehabooba will feature Pavana as the female lead. She came into the limelight with Gombegala Love, and will now be sharing screen space with Jai Jagadish, Kalyani Raju, and Salman Ahamed.

The team plans to start the shooting on December 11, just after the film’s muhurath. Mathews Manu, who had earlier composed the music for Katha Vichitrah, is coming on board for this project. K M Prakash will be in charge of the editing while Kiran Hampapur, who has previously worked in films like Jatta, Madamakki, Beautiful Manasugali, and Advaitha, will be cranking the camera for Mehabooba.