Sumanth Shailendra chants 'Govinda Govinda'

Govinda Govinda brings Sumanth Shailendra back into the spotlight.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:31 AM

By Express News Service

Govinda Govinda brings Sumanth Shailendra back into the spotlight. This is an upcoming commercial entertainer signed by the Dilwala actor post marriage.

The film marks the directorial debut of Tilak. The project has been a hush-hush affair, and the team started shooting for the film 10 days ago in Kaiwara.

It is said to be a love thriller, and the makers have apparently taken the basic story of the Telugu film, Brochevarevarura, and incorporated a lot of changes for the Kannada version to lend it a local flavour.

The film, jointly produced by Shailendra Babu and Ravi R Garini, comes with an interesting cast.

It shows Sumanth as a student, and features Bhavana, of Jackie fame, and  Kavitha Gowda playing female leads. Actor Pradeep Raj is also a part of the cast.

The latter, who is an established face in Tulu, was last seen in the film, Girgitle. Govinda Govinda will mark the debut of music director Hitesh, while Kumar has been brought on board as the cinematographer.

Sumanth Shailendra Govinda Govinda

