Manu Ravichandran has a special connection with Mugilpete

By Express News Service

Mugilpete, directed by Bharatha Navunda, has become extra special for actor Manu Ravichandran as he is teaming up with his friends -- Moti Mahesh and Raksha Vijay Kumar, who are producing the film. The film is being made under the banner of Moti Movie Makers. The entire team is camping in Sakleshpur till December 26 for the shooting.

The motion poster was released on December 11, on the occasion of Manu’s birthday, and revealed the first look of the actor. Mugilpete is said to be a commercial entertainer, a first attempt by the actor. Manu, who will be seen in two shades, is currently shooting the flashback portions, and the sequences are being shot in the backdrop of the beautiful hill station. We got hold of a few stills from the film’s sets, which also show the film’s heroine, Kayadu Mogan Lohar. The model-turned-actor has made her mark in a Marathi film, which is yet to be released. Her first Kannada film will have sharing screen space with Manu. With Sridhar V Sambram scoring the music and Ravi Varma (Gangu) as the DOP, Mugilpete also stars Tara, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila and Ragnayana Raghu in the cast.