Nagathihalli Chandrashekar takes up new role as distributor for 'India v/s England'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, who has worn many hats as a writer, director, producer, actor, and singer, now wants to try his hand at distribution too. The director’s upcoming film, India v/s England, will see a worldwide release on January 24, 2020, and an official announcement will be made by the makers after they get the censor board certificate. According to Nagathihalli, distribution is yet another creative department, which is not just meant for business, and he wanted to experience it in his career. “At this stage of my career, I didn’t wish to go and sit in front of any distribution office. This also allows me to explore my strengths. Luckily, my producer as well as Rajshri Pictures (who have produced films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun) encouraged me. They are helping me in Mumbai, and I am looking after the distribution from Bengaluru,” the director tells us.

India v/s England will be released in selected pockets across the globe. “As on date, we have finalised the release in 100 theatres, besides the multiplexes, across Karnataka. We are also taking the film outside the state and will be releasing it all over India. It will also have weekend shows in parts of UAE, eight centres in South Africa, USA, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul, and wherever else we have Kannadiga audience,” Nagathihalli adds.

With the script written by Nagathihalli’s daughter, Kanasu, India v/s England comes with the tagline, ‘Not cricket’. It will explore the cultural and ideological differences between the two countries. The film’s music has been scored by Arjun Janya, and cinematography is by Satya Hegde. It features Vasishta Simha as a full-fledged hero. He is playing the role of a UK-born NRI. The female lead role is played by Manvitha Kamath, while Anant Nag and Sumalatha will also be seen in pivotal roles.