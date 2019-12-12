Home Entertainment Kannada

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar takes up new role as distributor for 'India v/s England'

Filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, who has worn many hats as a writer, director, producer, actor, and singer, now wants to try his hand at distribution too.

Published: 12th December 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'India v/s England'

A still from the film 'India v/s England'.

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, who has worn many hats as a writer, director, producer, actor, and singer, now wants to try his hand at distribution too. The director’s upcoming film, India v/s England, will see a worldwide release on January 24, 2020, and an official announcement will be made by the makers after they get the censor board certificate. According to Nagathihalli, distribution is yet another creative department, which is not just meant for business, and he wanted to experience it in his career. “At this stage of my career, I didn’t wish to go and sit in front of any distribution office. This also allows me to explore my strengths. Luckily, my producer as well as Rajshri Pictures (who have produced films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun) encouraged me. They are helping me in Mumbai, and I am looking after the distribution from Bengaluru,” the director tells us.

India v/s England will be released in selected pockets across the globe. “As on date, we have finalised the release in 100 theatres, besides the multiplexes, across Karnataka. We are also taking the film outside the state and will be releasing it all over India. It will also have weekend shows in parts of UAE, eight centres in South Africa, USA, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul, and wherever else we have Kannadiga audience,” Nagathihalli adds.

With the script written by Nagathihalli’s daughter, Kanasu, India v/s England comes with the tagline, ‘Not cricket’. It will explore the cultural and ideological differences between the two countries. The film’s music has been scored by Arjun Janya, and cinematography is by Satya Hegde. It features Vasishta Simha as a full-fledged hero. He is playing the role of a UK-born NRI. The female lead role is played by Manvitha Kamath, while Anant Nag and Sumalatha will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs England Nagathihalli Chandrashekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
Video
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp