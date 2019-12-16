Home Entertainment Kannada

Sriimurali to star in film written and produced by Prashanth Neel

The actor will headline Production No 7, which will be made under the banner of Sri Swarnalatha Productions and directed by Dr Suri, who had previously helmed Lucky.

Published: 16th December 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 09:48 AM

Krishna Chaitanya, Sriimurali and Prashanth Neel

By Express News Service

Double celebrations are in order for actor Sriimurali, who has been showered with one of the best gifts he could get for his birthday, which he celebrates on December 17. A big announcement about a project is coming his way from none other than filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

The KGF director, who made his directorial debut with Ugramm with Sriimurali, will be teaming up with him once again for yet another commercial entertainer.

The script of the film has been written by Prashant Neel, who will also be producing under the banner, Sri Swarnalatha Productions, owned by Krishna Chaitanya. Tentatively titled as Production 7, it will be directed by Dr Suri, a doctor-turned-director who had previously helmed Lucky, starring Yash and Ramya.

It is a known fact that Ugramm, directed by Prashanth Neel, brought a turning point in the Roaring Star’s career. So another film that is bringing the two together will only raise the interest levels about what’s coming from the actor-director duo.

While Prashanth Neel is currently shooting for Hombale Films’ KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, the project with Sriimurali will start only after he completes work for his next film, Mada Gaja, which is being directed by Mahesh Kumar, and produced by Umapathy.

