‘Cinema is always the director’s medium’

Rishi talks about his third outing, Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha, directed by Anoop Ramaswamy, which carries a story based on a true event, written by Gultoo director Janardhan Chikkanna and Harish

Janardhan Chikkanna, the director of Gultoo, is the co-writer of Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha. The script, written by him along with Harish, is based on a true event, which was fictionalised for cinematic purposes. “It is about an incident that took place in the life of my partner, Prashanth Reddy, about which he opened up during a random conversation. This true event faced by him was very interesting, and I thought it would make for a good story to tell,” says Janardhan. 

Rishi

Anoop Ramaswamy, who marks his directorial debut with the film, was associated with the Gultoo team and has previously worked with director Suni. The upcoming rom-com is now set to be released on December 20. According to actor Rishi, the role of Vedanth that he plays in Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha lies somewhere between Purmy, the role he played in Operation Alamelamma, and Shyam of Kavaludaari.

“Vedanth has been portrayed in a very subtle way in Sarvajanikarige... Here, the film does not highlight a particular actor. All the characters played by an ensemble cast make it interesting,” he says, adding that those who liked Purmy’s character will connect with Vedanth. “There is no comparison between my two films in terms of story and characterisation. If the audience is looking for a fresh film, Sarvajanikarige... fits the bill. It is a thorough entertainer done sensibly,” says the actor. “Though it is a rom-com, it does not have forced comedy, just to evoke a laugh.

The core of humour is embedded in the plot, and comes up as the story progresses, which I think is difficult to achieve,” he adds. Rishi, who believes that “cinema is always a director’s medium”, says the back-and-forth screenplay of a simple story is the highlight of Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha. “I have watched the film, and it came across to me as new-age cinema. It creates confusion and anxiety amongst the audience, and at the same time, keeps them in splits.

The credit largely should go to the director, writer, and editor of the film,” he says, revealing that the film has some deep-rooted philosophy, which has been narrated in an entertaining way. “All of us think that we have distanced from a lot of things and thoughts. But, in a broader manner, it is existing around us. While watching this film, viewers will also feel that life is very simple, and one need not complicate the situation. This might be the takeaway, but all of it is sprinkled with humour,” he says.

