Raymo’s team to go places 

By Express News Service

FRaymo’s team returned to Bengaluru on Thursday after shooting for 11 days in exotic locations of South Africa. The film directed by Pavan Wadeyar, which stars Ishan and Ashika Rangananth, shot a song sequence choreographed by Imran Sardhariya and also some scenes involving fight stunts, which were created by Different Danny. “This entire episode will appear in the first half of the film, for which we visited different locations in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban,” says Pavan. 

The travelling doesn’t stop there. The musical, which is also a romantic drama, will have the team visit Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand next. Raymo, produced by CR Manohar, has Arjun Janya scoring music and cinematography by S Vaidy.  The film stars Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role, along with Karunya Ram in a guest appearance.

