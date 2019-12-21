Nikhil Kumaraswamy to star in Vijay Kumar Konda’s directorial

By Express News Service

Seems like the year 2020 will have Nikhil Kumaraswamy completely focusing on his acting career. The actor, who has confirmed his association with Pailwaan director S Krishna, is said to have given a green signal to another project, which will take off after Sankranti.

CE had reported earlier that the actor is coming together with Telugu director Vijay Kumar Konda, which now stands confirmed. The director of films such as Okka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinda will now mark his Kannada debut with a commercial entertainer.

The film will also be made in Telugu. The project will have Nikhil collaborating with Lahari Music, which is jointly producing the film with T-Series. The yet-to-be-titled film will be latter’s first venture in Kannada. Nikhil’s first film Jaquar, which was dubbed and released in Hindi, did very well in the North Indian market, and that’s one of the reasons behind producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series being keen to tie up with the actor, a source said.

This will be the third production venture of Manohar Naidu, under Lahari Music, which had previously produced Mahakshathriya and Ganeshana Galate. The makers, who are in the process of finalising the artistes, are looking for trained actors. Apart from Nikhil Kumarswamy and director Vijay Kumar Konda, music director Arjun Janya has been brought on board.