A tribute to Kannada’s romantic hero Narayana Swamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Kannada actor Narayana Swamy, popularly known as Srinath, completes 50 years in the film industry, he is still as pleasant as how we see him on screen. “Fifty years only feel like five,” said the actor at a musical event that was conducted to celebrate his acting journey and pay tribute to him. To many gathered for the programme, the 74-year-old actor shared, “I grew up among you. My growth was supported by the audience.”

Titled after one of his famous songs Snehada Kadallai Nenepa Thoniyalli, the event saw 22 songs being played by Badari Prasad. “We wanted to appreciate his contribution towards Kannada cinema. Since Srinath is a National College alumnus, we wanted to host this event at the Jayanagar campus. Many of Srinath’s songs are sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam. And listening to his old hits in the voice of Badari Prasad, whose voice resembles SPB, what better way to pay tribute to this talented actor than this,” said Rangaraj Chakravarthy, programme organiser.

For Srinath, coming to his college was like coming back home. “I have received immense support from the faculty and college. Today, it gives me immense pleasure to attend this programme. I started my acting career from here,” recalled the actor.

Sponsored by Panchadashi Constructions, the event started with the song Aakasha deepavu neenu from the movie Pavana Ganga. After playing the song, he remembered S Janaki and SPB’s combo and how it added charm to each song sequels, which is one of the major reasons for getting the label of a romantic hero.



Srinath also took this occasion to remember his association with legendary filmmaker Puttanna Kangal, when they played the song Hema Naakondla Naaku from Putanna Kanagal’s film, Shubhamangala. “He (Puttanna) has encouraged many artistes. I remember how he asked M N Vyasa Rao to pen the lyrics of Hema Naakondla Naaku, who was then not into lyrics writing.”