Home Entertainment Kannada

'Maduve Oota' made with zero budget: Mahesh Loni

Maduve Oota will be the first zero-budget movie made in the history of Indian cinema, says writer-director Mahesh Loni.

Published: 23rd December 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Express News Service

'Maduve Oota' will be the first zero-budget movie made in the history of Indian cinema, says writer-director Mahesh Loni. The film, said to be a romantic black comedy starring mostly freshers, deals with the doubting nature and emotional insecurities of the human mind, especially in a relationship. Talking about how he went about making a zero-budget film, Mahesh says, “I was offered a chance to work in a camera rental house as a marketing head, and I accepted it with the condition that I will be provided the camera, whenever available, for the movie free of cost. I used all the available contacts to get the cast and crew members for the movie. The entire movie was shot in Bengaluru.

I used free Ola coupons for transportation. Most of the shooting was done in the morning and evening, and hence I avoided the food expenses,” explains the director, adding that he convinced all the technicians to work for free by showing them Maduve Oota film footages. “Studio owners agreed to give the space for free during the night for a limited period of time, and hence most of the work was done after sunset and before sunrise,” he reveals.

Maduve Oota brings on board a whole of new talent, including Jai, Sawan Singh, Akash Banahatti, Dharmendra Urs, and Gayathi. It has cinematography by K Madhusudhan while Raviteja, Vikash Vasistha, Shrinkath Attearaya, and Madhusudhan have come together to score the music. The movie is said to be based on Bhagavad Gita’s Sanshayatma vinashyati (the one who doubts can never be happy or let others be happy). “Gender equality is the message of the movie. ‘What’s inside anybody’s clothes is nobody’s business; it matters only in the bathroom and bedroom, not in any other place’, is the core message of the movie,” explains the director. The film is currently in the post-production stage. The team is now planning to work for a social cause, and is starting a campaign in #Savethevillage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahesh Loni Maduve Oota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
Video
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp