Mysore Diaries track captures beauty of Palace City

Apart from direction, he has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues, and even faces the camera. Cinematography has been handled by Shakthi Shekar.

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

Dhananjay Ranjan, the lyricist, screenplay writer, and actor, who has previously worked with Rakshit Shetty, has turned director with Mysore Diaries. The film, starring Prabhu Mundkur and Pavana Gowda in the lead roles, is now in the post-production stage, and the makers are releasing the first lyrical video on Monday. The entire film is set in Mysuru, and this song, Dooradinda surasundaranga banda, has Charan Raj scoring the music while the lyrics have been written by the director himself. Suchith Suresan and Dhanysh Jagdeesh have sung the track, which has been choreographed by Dhanu master.

The song features Prabhu Mundkur, Dhananjay, Manjunath and Rajshekar and is said to be based on friendship. It is said to have beautifully captured the city of palaces. The film, jointly produced by Sunanda Krishnappa and Deepak Krishna for CK Dine Creations and Samarath Entertainers, respectively, has Dhananjay wearing multiple hats.

