'Yuvarathnaa' to be released on April 3?

One of the most anticipated films of 2020, the hit combination of actor Puneeth Rajkumar and director Santhosh Ananddram is likely to have a grand summer release

A still from Yuvarathnaa

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A handful of big Kannada films are due for release in summer 2020, and the first in line is said to be Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa, which is directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The actor-director duo has previously delivered a blockbuster film, Raajakumara. Fans of the Power Star are now anxiously waiting for the combination to hit the screens once again, and going by the latest update, the commercial action entertainer will enter theatres on April 3.

The team has completed shooting the talkie portions, and the song sequences are being filmed now. One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Yuvarathnaa is set against a college backdrop, and features Puneeth Rajkumar as a college student. The last teaser of the film, released on October 7, gave a glimpse of the actor as a rugby player. The film, being produced by Hombale Films, has S Thaman scoring the music and Venkat Anguraj handling the camerawork. Santhosh Ananddram has brought together an interesting star cast. Sayyeshaa, who is making her Kannada debut, is paired opposite the Power Star. Dhannajy plays the antagonist, while Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Diganth and Sonu Gowda will also be seen in prominent roles.

