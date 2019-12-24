Kalyaan Dhev-Rachita Ram’s film to be a bilingual

By Express News Service

Kalyaan Dhev’s new film has been titled This Property Belongs to Meenakshi. Written and directed by Puli Vasu, the film, which is being made simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada, marks the debut of Rachita Ram as the female lead.

“The film delves into the father-daughter relationship. The first schedule has been completed and the remaining schedules will be shot across Bengaluru, Chikamagaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. The team is planning to wrap up entire proceedings in two months,” informs a source.

Produced under Rizwan Entertainments, the romantic family entertainer will have Shivaraj KR Pete, Pragati and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. This Property Belongs to Meenakshi has music by SS Thaman and cinematography by Shyam K Naidu. The film is expected to hit the screens next summer.