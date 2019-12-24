Home Entertainment Kannada

Kalyaan Dhev-Rachita Ram’s film to be a bilingual

Produced under Rizwan Entertainments, the romantic family entertainer will have Shivaraj KR Pete, Pragati and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles.

Published: 24th December 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rachita Ram and Kalyaan Dev

Rachita Ram and Kalyaan Dev

By Express News Service

Kalyaan Dhev’s new film has been titled This Property Belongs to Meenakshi. Written and directed by Puli Vasu, the film, which is being made simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada, marks the debut of Rachita Ram as the female lead.

“The film delves into the father-daughter relationship. The first schedule has been completed and the remaining schedules will be shot across Bengaluru, Chikamagaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. The team is planning to wrap up entire proceedings in two months,” informs a source.

Produced under Rizwan Entertainments, the romantic family entertainer will have Shivaraj KR Pete, Pragati and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. This Property Belongs to Meenakshi has music by SS Thaman and cinematography by Shyam K Naidu. The film is expected to hit the screens next summer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalyaan Dhev his Property Belongs to Meenakshi Rachita Ram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Video
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp