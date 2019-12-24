Upendra to begin 2020 with R Chandru’s 'Kabza'

By Express News Service

Upendra is all set to begin 2020 with Kabza, and will start shooting for R Chandru’s directorial from January 2 in Hyderabad, where the team will begin with the muhurath. The makers have erected a huge set at Ramoji Film City, where they will start with the action episodes.

“The first schedule is planned for 40 days, and it will be divided between Hyderabad and Bengaluru,” says Chandru, adding that since the film is set in 1950-1980, most of the shooting will take place only on the sets. “Upendra plays a gangster in Kabza, and he will be joined by at least eight villains.

We are starting the fight episodes with Avinash, who played Andrew in KGF and the villain in Vikram’s I, M Kamaraj. The rest of the actors will be joining us as and when their schedule comes up,” he adds. Chandru is planning a pan-India release for Kabza, and it will be made in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and will also be dubbed in other languages.

Music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Arjun Shetty on board for Kabza As of now, Chandru has chalked out a schedule that does not require the heroine’s presence. “We are yet to zero in on the heroine, and her name will be announced as soon as we sign the agreement,” says the director. He has, however, finalised the technicians. Ravi Basrur of KGF fame will be scoring the music for Kabza. He will be teaming up with Chandru for the first time. Cinematographer Arjun Shetty, who was part of KGF Chapter 1, will be handling the camera. Costumes for Upendra’s character will be designed by Ramesh Dembla, along with Rashmi and Babu, who will design costumes for the rest of the characters.