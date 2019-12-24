Home Entertainment Kannada

Upendra to begin 2020 with R Chandru’s 'Kabza'

Upendra is all set to begin 2020 with Kabza, and will start shooting for R Chandru’s directorial from January 2 in Hyderabad, where the team will begin with the muhurath.

Published: 24th December 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Upendra

Actor Upendra

By Express News Service

Upendra is all set to begin 2020 with Kabza, and will start shooting for R Chandru’s directorial from January 2 in Hyderabad, where the team will begin with the muhurath. The makers have erected a huge set at Ramoji Film City, where they will start with the action episodes.

“The first schedule is planned for 40 days, and it will be divided between Hyderabad and Bengaluru,” says Chandru, adding that since the film is set in 1950-1980, most of the shooting will take place only on the sets. “Upendra plays a gangster in Kabza, and he will be joined by at least eight villains.

We are starting the fight episodes with Avinash, who played Andrew in KGF and the villain in Vikram’s I, M Kamaraj.  The rest of the actors will be joining us as and when their schedule comes up,” he adds. Chandru is planning a pan-India release for Kabza, and it will be made in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and will also be dubbed in other languages. 

Music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Arjun Shetty on board for Kabza As of now, Chandru has chalked out a schedule that does not require the heroine’s presence. “We are yet to zero in on the heroine, and her name will be announced as soon as we sign the agreement,” says the director. He has, however, finalised the technicians. Ravi Basrur of KGF fame will be scoring the music for Kabza. He will be teaming up with Chandru for the first time. Cinematographer Arjun Shetty, who was part of KGF Chapter 1, will be handling the camera. Costumes for Upendra’s character will be designed by Ramesh Dembla, along with Rashmi and Babu, who will design costumes for the rest of the characters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kabza Upendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Video
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp