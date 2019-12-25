Nirup Bhandari stars in Sheetal Shetty-directed Window Seat

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

After directing short films like Sangaati and Car, Sheetal Shetty, an anchor turned actor, has now taken the responsibility of going behind the camera for a feature film. The project, which has its working title as Window Seat, stars Nirup Bhandari in the lead role.

The whole team has been hush hush about the shooting process. However, we have got some details that reveal that the film is a romantic thriller. The team is said to be in the last leg of shooting.

Nirup Bhandari made his debut with Rangitaranga, the directorial debut of his brother, Anup Bhandari. His second project was Rajaratha. This is the second time he is teaming up with a woman director. The actor’s third project, Adi Lakhsmi Purana, was directed V Priya.

It had him paired opposite Radhika Pandit. Nirup will also be seen in Anup Bhandari’s upcoming project, Phantom, in which he will share screen space with the lead hero, Sudeep. However, an official announcement is yet to be made on this front. Sheetal, a well-known news anchor moved to the big screen with Rakshit Shetty’s Ulidavaru Kandante.

She later played prominent roles in films such as Kendasampige, directed by Suri, and Preetham Gubbi’s 96. The actor also played a lead role in Patibeku.com. Her latest film, Gadiyaara, is yet to be released.