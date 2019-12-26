Treasure hunt begins for ASN: Here are 10 things that may work in its favour

Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava are all set to take over the silver screens as Narayana and Lakshmi on December 27.

A still from ASN

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava are all set to take over the silver screens as Narayana and Lakshmi on December 27. ASN, directed by Sachin Ravi, is getting a pan-India release with multiple release dates. Jointly produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and H K Prakash, it is slated to hit at least 400 theatres across Karnataka. City Express gives you 10 reasons that make it an eagerly awaited project. 

The fictional town of Amaravathi
After Malgudi from Malgudi Days, the town of Amaravathi has attracted the interest of the audience.  The fictional town with a cowherd backdrop, featuring Rishab Shetty as Krishna, is sure to mesmerize viewers.

Rakshit Shetty in dual role? 
Many people are speculating that Rakshit Shetty is playing a dual role in the movie. But whether the rumour is really true will be known only when the movie is out in a couple of days.

Rakshit Shetty on screen after 3 years 
After the blockbuster Kirik Party, seeing Rakshit Shetty on screen will be a treat for his fans. Srimannarayana is his dream project, and the film fraternity as well as his followers are eagerly waiting for it.

Inspiration behind the title
According to Rakshit Shetty, the title, Avane Srimannarayana, is inspired by a scene in Bhakta Prahlada,where Puneeth Rajkumar says Avane Srimannarayana. Rakshit says it rang a bell in his mind, and he immediately chose it for his movie.

New genre  
With this movie, Rakshit brings a new genre of cinema -- southern odd fiction. It is named after Seven Odds and the fact that it comes from a south Indian film industry. The team of writers and Rakshit Shetty aim to make more movies under this genre.

Elaborate sets
Besides 19 sets, an entire forest was built for this film, along with a fort. The whole movie has been shot inside the sets, which is a rare thing to see in the Kannada film industry.

Hunting for lost treasure
The team has made sure that the storyline is kept tightly wrapped, but a little bird tells us that the plot is about a lost treasure and a battle between Abhiras and Tukharam, who play the antagonists in the movie.

Special effects
More than 300 people worked on the VFX portions of the movie, as every frame has CG.

Budget no bar
The movie has been made with a budget of `45 crore, and producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah says no stone was left unturned to make this magnum opus come to life.

Unravelling the mystery
The film will drop clues for the audience to crack the treasure hunt through out the movie. If you miss a single scene, the plot becomes complicated.

