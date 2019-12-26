Yuvarajkumar’s launch vehicle to be helmed by KGF associate director Puneeth

By Express News Service

The year 2020 will mark the entry of Yuvarajkumar in Sandalwood. Another young talent coming from the Rajkumar clan, Yuvarajkumar, the son of Raghavendra Rajkumar and brother of Vinay Rajkumar, is set to star in a film to be directed by Puneeth. The latter has worked as an associate to Prashanth Neel in KGF Chapter1, and this project will mark his debut as an independent director.

Yuvarajkumar, who has been getting trained in all aspects of acting, had earlier told City Express that he was in no rush to enter tinsel town, and wants to make a debut at the right time with the right subject. According to sources, the actor-director have locked the script after many rounds of discussions, and currently, the team is working on the storyboard.

A grand launch is planned for Yuvarajkumar’s debut, which will take place in the first half of 2020, when more details about the project will be revealed. The aspiring actor looks up to his uncles, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, and has also been making individual efforts to try out various looks for the character. Yuvarajkumar is a fitness freak and is said to be involved in martial arts and dance for almost a year now.