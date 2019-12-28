Director Kumar’s 'Critical Keerthanegalu' looks at world of IPL betting 

By Express News Service

Director Kumar, who was critically acclaimed for his first film, Chemistry of Kariyappa, is once again generating interest with his third outing, Critical Keerthanegalu. The title is accompanied by an image of wickets, which instantly grabs attention. The film deals with the subject of IPL betting. “Actors Tabla Nani and Suchendra Prasad, who worked in Chemistry of Kariyappa, are back together with Critical Keerthanegalu for a courtroom drama, which eventually opens up four stories,” says Kumar, adding, “IPL betting leads to suicide of at least 120 people every year, which has never been considered a major issue. Getting into the world of cricket puts them in a confused state of mind, and they more or less become buffoons.

This film will present a serious topic in a light way.” Kumar has considered a real incident of IPL bettings, which occurred in 2007. The film takes place in four different places in Karnataka -- Bengaluru, Mandya, Kundapura, and Belgaum, which is blended into one story.

Apart from direction, Kumar has handled story, screenplay and dialogue writing of Critical Keerthanegalu, which also features Rajesh Nataraja, Taranga, Dharma, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Yasha Abhi, Yahsant Shetty, Aruna Balaraj Mahendra, and Putta Raju. The film has two DOPs -- Shiva Seena and Shiva Shankar -- and music has been composed by Veer Samarth.