Home Entertainment Kannada

Manju Mandavya explores his singing talent in Sri Bharatha Baahubali

The writer-director and actor of the romantic comedy entertainer has lent his voice to a special song featuring Shruti Prakash, which will be unveiled on Monday

Published: 30th December 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Shruti Prakash, Manju Mandavya and Chikkanna

Shruti Prakash, Manju Mandavya and Chikkanna

By Express News Service

Manju Mandavya enjoys wearing multiple hats for his film. His upcoming directorial, Sri Bharatha Baahubali, features him in a full-fledged role, and besides writing the story, screenplay, dialogues and the lyrics for all the songs, he is now exploring his singing talent for the film.

Manju has rendered his voice along with Mythri Iyer to a special song featuring Bigg Boss contestant, singer, and actor, Shruti Prakash. This will be the actor’s first cameo appearance.

“The peppy number delves into how women are getting equal to men, on the drinking table too,” says Manju, who is releasing the second track from the album through Anand Audio, on Monday.

The song, composed by music director, Manikanth Kadri is choreographed by Murali master while the set-up was created by art director Shivakumar.

The romantic comedy entertainer, made under the banner of Aishvarya Film Productions, also stars Chikkanna in a parallel role, with Sarah Harish playing the female lead, and actor Rishi making a guest appearance. Sri Bharatha Baahubali has K Parvez handling the camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manju Mandavya Sri Bharatha Baahubali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
Video
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp