Manju Mandavya explores his singing talent in Sri Bharatha Baahubali

By Express News Service

Manju Mandavya enjoys wearing multiple hats for his film. His upcoming directorial, Sri Bharatha Baahubali, features him in a full-fledged role, and besides writing the story, screenplay, dialogues and the lyrics for all the songs, he is now exploring his singing talent for the film.

Manju has rendered his voice along with Mythri Iyer to a special song featuring Bigg Boss contestant, singer, and actor, Shruti Prakash. This will be the actor’s first cameo appearance.

“The peppy number delves into how women are getting equal to men, on the drinking table too,” says Manju, who is releasing the second track from the album through Anand Audio, on Monday.

The song, composed by music director, Manikanth Kadri is choreographed by Murali master while the set-up was created by art director Shivakumar.

The romantic comedy entertainer, made under the banner of Aishvarya Film Productions, also stars Chikkanna in a parallel role, with Sarah Harish playing the female lead, and actor Rishi making a guest appearance. Sri Bharatha Baahubali has K Parvez handling the camera.