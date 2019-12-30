Rachita Ram is the latest to enter sets of Ravi Bopanna

By Express News Service

Ravichandran’s upcoming directorial, Ravi Bopanna, now has Rachita Ram coming into the picture. The actor’s entry into the film has been revealed with just a still featuring the Crazy Star and the Dimple Queen.

No further details about her role have been given out.

Besides directing the movie, Ravichandran will also be playing the lead, as well as scoring the music for the film. Said to be a cybercrime thriller, Ravi Bopanna has Kavya Shetty paired opposite the actor, while Sanchita Padukone will be seen in a prominent role.

Ravichandran, who plays the role of a retired cybercrime police officer, had previously announced that Sudeep has been signed up for a guest appearance.

The film will see the Pailwaan hero in a role of a lawyer, and he has completed shooting his portions. Rachita Ram’s entry has only created further buzz about Ravi Bopanna now. The film is being produced by Ajith, and most of the portions are being filmed in Coorg.