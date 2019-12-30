Home Entertainment Kannada

Rachita Ram is the latest to enter sets of Ravi Bopanna

Ravichandran, who plays the role of a retired cybercrime police officer, had previously announced that Sudeep has been signed up for a guest appearance.

Published: 30th December 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Ravi Bopanna

A still from Ravi Bopanna

By Express News Service

Ravichandran’s upcoming directorial, Ravi Bopanna, now has Rachita Ram coming into the picture. The actor’s entry into the film has been revealed with just a still featuring the Crazy Star and the Dimple Queen.

No further details about her role have been given out.

Besides directing the movie, Ravichandran will also be playing the lead, as well as scoring the music for the film. Said to be a cybercrime thriller, Ravi Bopanna has Kavya Shetty paired opposite the actor, while Sanchita Padukone will be seen in a prominent role.

Ravichandran, who plays the role of a retired cybercrime police officer, had previously announced that Sudeep has been signed up for a guest appearance.

The film will see the Pailwaan hero in a role of a lawyer, and he has completed shooting his portions. Rachita Ram’s entry has only created further buzz about Ravi Bopanna now. The film is being produced by Ajith, and most of the portions are being filmed in Coorg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rachita Ram Ravi Bopanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
Video
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp