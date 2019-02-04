Ajith’s Viswasam to be dubbed in Kannada as Jagamalla

By Express News Service

Looks like Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, has been a favourite among the Kannada audience, as most of his films are being dubbed and released in Kannada. The actor’s latest film, Viswasam, which released along with Rajinikanth Petta, is still running in Karnataka theatres and the film is getting ready to be dubbed and released in Kannada as Jagamalla. The dubbing is being done at Arivu Creations.

Director HrudayaShiva has written the dialogues and songs for the Kannada version. The dubbed version will be distributed by Horizon Productions. Ajith’s list of films —Yennai Arindal as Sathyadev IPS; Arambham, which was titled Dheera and Vivegam as Commando — have been dubbed and released in Kannada.